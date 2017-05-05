Rockwell Medical Schedules First Quar...

Rockwell Medical Schedules First Quarter 2017 Earnings Call

Rockwell Medical, Inc. , a fully-integrated biopharmaceutical company targeting end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with innovative products for the treatment of iron replacement, secondary hyperparathyroidism and hemodialysis, announced today that it will hold a conference call to discuss first quarter 2017 financial results on Tuesday, May 9th at 4:30pm Eastern Time. This call is also being webcast and can be accessed at the Rockwell Medical Investor Relations web page.

