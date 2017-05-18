Rhino evacuated during Golden Gate fire reunites with caretaker
NGALA Wildlife Preserve CEO Donovan Smith rushed to rescue Walter the rhino when flames from an intense Golden Gate Estates wildfire tore through the preserve, forcing the animals to be evacuated. Walter was unharmed, but Smith suffered second-degree burns and had to be flown to Tampa General Hospital.
