Quidel Receives PMDA Approval for Its Point-of-Care Sofia Influenza A+B Assay
Sofia is the brand name for Quidel's instrumented immunoassay system. The easy-to-use Sofia Analyzer and Sofia Influenza A+B FIA combine unique software and fluorescent chemistry to yield an automatic, objective result that is readily available on the instrument's screen, in a hard-copy printout, and in a transmissible electronic form that can network via an LIS system to hospital and medical center databases.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.
Add your comments below
Healthcare Industry Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gov't report: Efforts to reduce US uninsured st...
|May 21
|kuda
|22
|Marlando Talamantes, 26 - Fort Morgan Times (Jun '10)
|May 20
|Noe Rodriguez
|3
|Nurses Strike At Robert Wood Johnson U. Hospital (Aug '06)
|May 18
|als
|45
|Married doctors suing over Grant termination | ... (Nov '10)
|May 8
|Annoyed
|254
|CDC: 'Alarming' increase in STDs (Nov '15)
|May 7
|Dan
|121
|STDs & older adults (Jan '11)
|May 7
|Dan
|16
|'Wild West' mental health apps offer both gold ...
|May 6
|HumanSpirit
|2
Find what you want!
Search Healthcare Industry Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC