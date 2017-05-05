Q2 2017 Earnings Forecast for Tenet Healthcare Corp Issued By Leerink Swann

Tenet Healthcare Corp - Equities researchers at Leerink Swann lowered their Q2 2017 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tenet Healthcare Corp in a research report issued on Wednesday. Leerink Swann analyst A. Gupte now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.04.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.