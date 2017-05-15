Playground injuries common, can be avoided
Playgrounds are fun, but can be dangerous if families and kids aren't careful. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report that emergency physicians see more than 200,000 children with playground-related injuries .
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Healthcare Industry Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gov't report: Efforts to reduce US uninsured st...
|11 min
|Cordwainer Trout
|16
|Appalachian congressmen ask FDA to reclassify O... (May '07)
|9 hr
|Remorse
|35
|Married doctors suing over Grant termination | ... (Nov '10)
|May 8
|Annoyed
|254
|CDC: 'Alarming' increase in STDs (Nov '15)
|May 7
|Dan
|121
|STDs & older adults (Jan '11)
|May 7
|Dan
|16
|'Wild West' mental health apps offer both gold ...
|May 6
|HumanSpirit
|2
|FDA Approves Generic Cholesterol Medication (Apr '06)
|May 1
|Dorian
|47
Find what you want!
Search Healthcare Industry Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC