Plaintiffs Lawyer Lanier Makes Tit-for-Tat Attack in $500M Hip Implant Appeal

Accused of not disclosing payments to two expert witnesses in a 2016 trial against Johnson & Johnson, Houston plaintiffs attorney W. Mark Lanier defended his actions with a counterattack, claiming that a defense expert failed to disclose $1 million of payments.

