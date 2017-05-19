Plaintiffs Lawyer Lanier Makes Tit-for-Tat Attack in $500M Hip Implant Appeal
Accused of not disclosing payments to two expert witnesses in a 2016 trial against Johnson & Johnson, Houston plaintiffs attorney W. Mark Lanier defended his actions with a counterattack, claiming that a defense expert failed to disclose $1 million of payments.
