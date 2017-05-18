Pfizer Oncology to Present Data Across 13 Different Types of Cancer at ASCO 2017 Annual Meeting

New data will be featured in nine oral presentations from company-sponsored clinical trials, including a late-breaker on the investigational compound dacomitinib in locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer with epidermal growth factor receptor -activating mutation, which will be featured in the official ASCO press program. Other abstracts provide insights into treating lung, breast, kidney and prostate cancers and hematologic malignancies across marketed and investigational Pfizer therapies, including immuno-oncology and IO combinations.

