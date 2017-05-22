Patient in D.C. diagnosed with measles
Health officials are warning residents in the Washington area that a patient admitted to a local hospital has been diagnosed with measles. The Maryland health department says the patient was admitted with the highly contagious virus to Children's National Medical Center in DC.
