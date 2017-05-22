OSE Immunotherapeutics Strengthens R&...

OSE Immunotherapeutics Strengthens R&D Team with Appointment of Two Senior Talented Immunologists

OSE Immunotherapeutics SA ; announced today the appointment of Aurore Morello, Ph.D., as Immunology Researcher, and Riad AbA s, Ph.D., as CMC Project Manager, further strengthening the Company's R&D team, based in Nantes. Dr. Morello holds a Ph.D. in cellular biology and physiopathology, and will serve as an immunology researcher at OSE Immunotherapeutics.

