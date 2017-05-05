One hurt in suspected Hesperia honey oil lab explosion
HESPERIA >> A man was severely injured after a suspected honey oil lab in a garage exploded a short distance from an elementary school Wednesday afternoon, May 3 officials said. A man was in the garage during the explosion and was first taken to a local hospital, then later flown by helicopter to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center in Colton.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.
Add your comments below
Healthcare Industry Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Wild West' mental health apps offer both gold ...
|9 hr
|HumanSpirit
|2
|FDA Approves Generic Cholesterol Medication (Apr '06)
|May 1
|Dorian
|47
|Another Detroit area doctor charged in female g...
|Apr 27
|Saw
|2
|Ring-ring: Cellphone interrupts Supreme Court h...
|Apr 25
|better call Saul
|1
|Teen charged as adult in Colton park murder (Sep '10)
|Apr 22
|Johnjohn
|31
|State Kicks Kool Smiles in the Teeth (Aug '07)
|Apr 20
|Loving the KS soa...
|422
|Mumps outbreak probably isn't related to vaccin...
|Apr 18
|MMR
|1
Find what you want!
Search Healthcare Industry Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC