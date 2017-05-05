One hurt in suspected Hesperia honey ...

One hurt in suspected Hesperia honey oil lab explosion

Read more: The Press-Enterprise

HESPERIA >> A man was severely injured after a suspected honey oil lab in a garage exploded a short distance from an elementary school Wednesday afternoon, May 3 officials said. A man was in the garage during the explosion and was first taken to a local hospital, then later flown by helicopter to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center in Colton.

Chicago, IL

