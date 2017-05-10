Novavax Announces the Promotion of Dr. James F. Cummings to Vice...
Novavax, Inc. , today announced that Dr. James F. Cummings has been promoted to Vice President, Clinical Development and Translational Medicine. Dr. Cummings joined Novavax as Senior Director of Clinical Development in September 2015, with a specific focus on advancing Novavax' programs within emerging infectious disease.
