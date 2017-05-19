Norman R. Hames Sells 30,000 Shares o...

Norman R. Hames Sells 30,000 Shares of RadNet Inc. (RDNT) Stock

RadNet Inc. insider Norman R. Hames sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $225,000.00.

Chicago, IL

