New Leukemia Drug Extends Survival in Trial
Nearly 20 percent of patients with an aggressive form of leukemia experienced complete remission along with prolonged survival from treatment with an experimental Celgene Corp drug, according to data from an early-stage study released on Wednesday. The drug, enasidenib, delivered high overall response rates in patients with acute myeloid leukemia whose disease had relapsed following prior treatments.
