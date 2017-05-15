New infectious unit at Spokane hospit...

New infectious unit at Spokane hospital ready for patients

Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center is one of 10 hospitals in the country chosen by the federal government to host "special pathogens unit" for people with Ebola or other highly infectious diseases. It could take patients from Washington, Oregon, Idaho and Alaska in the event of an outbreak.

