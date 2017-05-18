Morning Press: PeaceHealth shooting; ...

Morning Press: PeaceHealth shooting; Spencer court decision; fatal train crash

Police respond to the scene of a shooting at PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center on Thursday morning. A Clark County Jail inmate died after being shot by a corrections deputy Thursday morning at PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center, according to the Clark County Sheriff's Office.

