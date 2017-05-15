Merck, Upsher-Smith to pay $60 mln in...

Merck, Upsher-Smith to pay $60 mln in 'pay-for-delay' drug case

14 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Merck & Co Inc and Upsher-Smith Laboratories Inc have agreed to pay $60.2 million to resolve a lawsuit that said they entered into a deal to unlawfully delay the availability of generic versions of potassium supplement K-Dur. The settlement, disclosed in papers filed in federal court in Newark, New Jersey on Monday, came in a class action filed in 2001 arising out of a settlement in patent litigation between Upsher-Smith and Schering-Plough Corp, now owned by Merck.

