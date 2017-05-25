Man who fired at Temple Terrace officer is shot in leg, police say
A man shot by a Temple Terrace Police officer has been released from the hospital and booked into jail on an attempted murder charge. Jordan Arthur Bowie, 24, of Tampa opened fire on an officer during a traffic stop Tuesday night, according to Temple Terrace police.
