Man throws brick at dog; hit by homeowner's bullet
Late Tuesday morning, Valdosta Police Officers went to a residence in the 500 block of North Troup Street, to check out a report of a man being shot in the foot. They found a 25 year old man with a gunshot wound to his foot, and he was sent to South Georgia Medical Center for treatment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVM.
Comments
Add your comments below
Healthcare Industry Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gov't report: Efforts to reduce US uninsured st...
|2 hr
|Single-Payer
|20
|Married doctors suing over Grant termination | ... (Nov '10)
|May 8
|Annoyed
|254
|CDC: 'Alarming' increase in STDs (Nov '15)
|May 7
|Dan
|121
|STDs & older adults (Jan '11)
|May 7
|Dan
|16
|'Wild West' mental health apps offer both gold ...
|May 6
|HumanSpirit
|2
|FDA Approves Generic Cholesterol Medication (Apr '06)
|May 1
|Dorian
|47
|Another Detroit area doctor charged in female g...
|Apr 27
|Saw
|2
Find what you want!
Search Healthcare Industry Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC