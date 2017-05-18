Lewistown woman charged

Lewistown woman charged

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Lewistown Sentinel

A Lewistown woman has been charged with terroristic threats and disorderly conduct after an incident Wednesday at the Geisinger-Lewistown Hospital, according to a news release from the Mifflin County Regional Police Department. According to the release, at 7:24 p.m. responding officers from MCRPD met with hospital security officers who told police that staff saw Chelsey M. Meck, 30, of Lewistown, carrying a baby in her arms with a firearm on her hip in the 'open carry' manor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lewistown Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Healthcare Industry Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nurses Strike At Robert Wood Johnson U. Hospital (Aug '06) Thu als 45
News Gov't report: Efforts to reduce US uninsured st... Wed Single-Payer 20
News Married doctors suing over Grant termination | ... (Nov '10) May 8 Annoyed 254
News CDC: 'Alarming' increase in STDs (Nov '15) May 7 Dan 121
News STDs & older adults (Jan '11) May 7 Dan 16
News 'Wild West' mental health apps offer both gold ... May 6 HumanSpirit 2
News FDA Approves Generic Cholesterol Medication (Apr '06) May 1 Dorian 47
See all Healthcare Industry Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Healthcare Industry Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,972 • Total comments across all topics: 281,131,278

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC