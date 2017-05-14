Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (LH) Stake Lowered by Strs Ohio
Strs Ohio reduced its position in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission . The institutional investor owned 12,998 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 680 shares during the period.
Healthcare Industry Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Married doctors suing over Grant termination | ... (Nov '10)
|May 8
|Annoyed
|254
|CDC: 'Alarming' increase in STDs (Nov '15)
|May 7
|Dan
|121
|STDs & older adults (Jan '11)
|May 7
|Dan
|16
|'Wild West' mental health apps offer both gold ...
|May 6
|HumanSpirit
|2
|FDA Approves Generic Cholesterol Medication (Apr '06)
|May 1
|Dorian
|47
|Another Detroit area doctor charged in female g...
|Apr 27
|Saw
|2
|Ring-ring: Cellphone interrupts Supreme Court h...
|Apr 25
|better call Saul
|1
