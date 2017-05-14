Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings ...

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (LH) Stake Lowered by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio reduced its position in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission . The institutional investor owned 12,998 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 680 shares during the period.

