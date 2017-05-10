Judge Hatchett's Son Sues Los Angeles Hospital Over Wife's Death
In court documents filed March 22 and obtained by PEOPLE, Charles Johnson IV is suing Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles for wrongful death and negligent infliction of emotional distress following the death of his "healthy, vibrant, fun, loving wife," Kyira Adele Dixon. The documents list the negligence as "failing to appreciate and properly manage Kyira's post-partum hemorrhage in a timely manner" and "failing to return Kyira to surgery in a timely manner; among other acts and omissions."
