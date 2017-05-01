Jimmy Kimmel tearfully recounts newborn son's heart surgery
A tearful Jimmy Kimmel turned his show's monologue into an emotional recounting of his newborn son's open-heart surgery - and a plea that all American families get the live-saving medical care they need. "It was a scary story and before I go into it, I want you to know it has a happy ending," Kimmel assured ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live" studio audience Monday as he detailed how his son's routine birth last week suddenly turned frightening.
