Intellectual Property Cases Dominate ...

Intellectual Property Cases Dominate 2016 Verdict Awards

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: JD Supra

According to the annual Top 100 Verdicts report by ALM's VerdictSearch, five jury verdicts for Intellectual Property cases cracked the top 10 with a sixth breaking into the top 25 verdicts of 2016. While the amounts do not account for judicial reductions, offsets or appeals, the report indicates that the more than $4.67 billion in total jury awards from the top 6 IP verdicts alone show that intellectual property cases dominated the Top 100 in terms of total dollars awarded.

Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Healthcare Industry Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nurses Strike At Robert Wood Johnson U. Hospital (Aug '06) Thu als 45
News Gov't report: Efforts to reduce US uninsured st... May 17 Single-Payer 20
News Married doctors suing over Grant termination | ... (Nov '10) May 8 Annoyed 254
News CDC: 'Alarming' increase in STDs (Nov '15) May 7 Dan 121
News STDs & older adults (Jan '11) May 7 Dan 16
News 'Wild West' mental health apps offer both gold ... May 6 HumanSpirit 2
News FDA Approves Generic Cholesterol Medication (Apr '06) May 1 Dorian 47
See all Healthcare Industry Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Healthcare Industry Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Microsoft
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,086 • Total comments across all topics: 281,151,317

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC