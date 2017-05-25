Illinois to receive $1M of Johnson & Johnson settlement
Choose your news! Select the text alerts you want to receive: breaking news, prep sports scores, school closings, weather, and more. CHICAGO – Illinois will receive more than $1 million of a $33 million multistate settlement with Johnson & Johnson to resolve allegations that the health care giant sold numerous nonprescription medicines that didn't meet federal quality requirements.
