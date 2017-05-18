Houston County jury finds woman guilt...

Houston County jury finds woman guilty of shaking, seriously injuring her children

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: KSWO

A Houston County jury found a 21-year-old woman guilty of shaking and abusing her two children in 2015, causing serious injuries to both of them. At the time, the children were 1 year old and three months old respectively.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSWO.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Healthcare Industry Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nurses Strike At Robert Wood Johnson U. Hospital (Aug '06) Thu als 45
News Gov't report: Efforts to reduce US uninsured st... May 17 Single-Payer 20
News Married doctors suing over Grant termination | ... (Nov '10) May 8 Annoyed 254
News CDC: 'Alarming' increase in STDs (Nov '15) May 7 Dan 121
News STDs & older adults (Jan '11) May 7 Dan 16
News 'Wild West' mental health apps offer both gold ... May 6 HumanSpirit 2
News FDA Approves Generic Cholesterol Medication (Apr '06) May 1 Dorian 47
See all Healthcare Industry Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Healthcare Industry Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Mexico
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,749 • Total comments across all topics: 281,147,607

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC