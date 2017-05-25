Hospital building named for past CEO after mysterious death
A hospital in Camden is honoring the life of its former chief executive who was found dead along with his wife in their home in 2014. Cooper Health System has renamed one of its buildings the John and Joyce Sheridan Health Center.
