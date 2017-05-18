Higher rate of heart problems with Am...

Higher rate of heart problems with Amgen osteoporosis drug in trial

May 21 Amgen Inc and UCB SA on Sunday said their experimental osteoporosis drug, which is awaiting a U.S. approval decision, met the primary and key secondary goals of a late stage study but a higher rate of serious heart problems were reported that had not been seen in earlier studies. The drug, romosozumab, which would be sold under the brand name Evenity if approved, significantly reduced the incidence of new vertebral fractures through 24 months and non-vertebral fractures in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis at high risk for fracture compared with Merck & Co's Fosomax.

