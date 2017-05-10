Hershey Trust Company land developmen...

Hershey Trust Company land development in preliminary conceptual stage

A view from Wood Road looks across land owned by the Hershey Trust Company toward Route 322, with Lower Dauphin High School at left. The Hershey Trust Company, which oversees Milton S. Hershey's $12 billion-plus endowment of the private Milton Hershey School in Derry Township, is looking to develop a multi-use complex that would feature both housing and commercial interests in a sweeping parcel of land adjacent to the Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center.

