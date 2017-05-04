Hartford Archdiocese merging parishes, closing churches
The Hartford Archdiocese announced Sunday it's merging parishes in the Naugatuck Valley and Milford as part of a larger plan to reduce the number of parishes and close 26 churches. In Derby, the St. Mary the Immaculate Conception and St. Jude parishes will become the Our Lady Queen of the Apostles Parish.
