Gunman Made Ex-Girlfriend Listen as He Opened Fire During Pool Party Rampage: Cops

The man who sprayed a California pool party with bullets over the weekend called his ex-girlfriend to make her listen to the gunfire, cops have revealed. Video from the scene shows the gunman, 49-year-old Peter Selis, relaxing in a lounge chair as he appears to reload, pointing his gun and firing.

