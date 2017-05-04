Four charged following assault at Sea...

Four charged following assault at Sea...

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Cape Gazette

Four people face charges after police say two people were assaulted May 5 at the Sea Esta Motel IV near Rehoboth Beach. Police went to the motel after two people said they were inside their motel room and assaulted during a drug-related incident, said Sgt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Healthcare Industry Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News CDC: 'Alarming' increase in STDs (Nov '15) 18 hr Dan 121
News STDs & older adults (Jan '11) 18 hr Dan 16
News 'Wild West' mental health apps offer both gold ... Sat HumanSpirit 2
News FDA Approves Generic Cholesterol Medication (Apr '06) May 1 Dorian 47
News Another Detroit area doctor charged in female g... Apr 27 Saw 2
News Ring-ring: Cellphone interrupts Supreme Court h... Apr 25 better call Saul 1
News Teen charged as adult in Colton park murder (Sep '10) Apr 22 Johnjohn 31
See all Healthcare Industry Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Healthcare Industry Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Boston Marathon
  1. Syria
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,778 • Total comments across all topics: 280,855,043

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC