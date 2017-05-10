Former Angels star Doug DeCinces found guilty in insider-trading deal
SANTA ANA >> A former Angel star was convicted Friday of insider-trading, following a two-month trial in which the ex-ballplayer was accused of illegally using non-public information from a CEO friend to net $1.3 million. Doug DeCinces, now 66, who once played third base for the Orioles and the Angels, was accused of receiving insider information from James Mazzo, 60, a Laguna Beach neighbor who owned Santa Ana-based Advanced Medical Optics.
