FDA OKs immune-boosting drug for advanced bladder cancer
U.S. regulators have approved a new drug that harnesses the immune system to treat bladder cancer that has spread after chemotherapy or surgery. The Food and Drug Administration on Monday approved Imfinzi for advanced bladder cancer, along with a companion diagnostic test for identifying which patients are most likely to benefit from it.
