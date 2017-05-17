FDA, CDC warn some lead poisoning tes...

FDA, CDC warn some lead poisoning tests may not be accurate

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Newms360.com

The Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday said all four tests made by Magellan Diagnostics may give results that are too low when used to measure lead levels in blood drawn from a vein. The FDA believes the issue may date to 2014.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newms360.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Healthcare Industry Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gov't report: Efforts to reduce US uninsured st... 15 hr Single-Payer 20
News Married doctors suing over Grant termination | ... (Nov '10) May 8 Annoyed 254
News CDC: 'Alarming' increase in STDs (Nov '15) May 7 Dan 121
News STDs & older adults (Jan '11) May 7 Dan 16
News 'Wild West' mental health apps offer both gold ... May 6 HumanSpirit 2
News FDA Approves Generic Cholesterol Medication (Apr '06) May 1 Dorian 47
News Another Detroit area doctor charged in female g... Apr 27 Saw 2
See all Healthcare Industry Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Healthcare Industry Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,127 • Total comments across all topics: 281,096,165

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC