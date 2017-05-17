FDA, CDC warn some lead poisoning tests may not be accurate
The Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday said all four tests made by Magellan Diagnostics may give results that are too low when used to measure lead levels in blood drawn from a vein. The FDA believes the issue may date to 2014.
