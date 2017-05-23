Drugmaker paying $33M over recalled nonprescription meds
Johnson & Johnson has reached a $33 million settlement with 42 states, resolving allegations the health care giant sold nonprescription medicines that didn't meet federal quality requirements. The settlement was announced Wednesday by attorneys general from the states.
