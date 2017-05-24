Drugmaker paying $33M over recalled n...

Drugmaker paying $33M over recalled nonprescription meds

16 hrs ago Read more: KRQE Albuquerque

Johnson & Johnson has reached a $33 million settlement with 42 states, resolving allegations the health care giant sold numerous nonprescription medicines that didn't meet federal quality requirements for a couple of years. The settlement was announced Wednesday by attorneys general in the states.

