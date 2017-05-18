Drug company probing lawsuit allegati...

Drug company probing lawsuit allegations at union's request

9 hrs ago Read more: Chico Enterprise-Record

At a union's request, a California-based drug wholesaler is looking into allegations in a 2016 lawsuit that the company flooded West Virginia with prescription pain pills. McKesson Corp. spokeswoman Kristin Hunter told the Charleston Gazette-Mail that the San Francisco-based company appointed a committee to review issues raised by the Teamsters union, which has pension and benefit funds that invest in McKesson.

