DexCom Announces Proposed Offering of $300 Million of Convertible Senior Notes
DexCom also intends to grant the initial purchasers of the notes a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional $45 million aggregate principal amount of notes solely to cover over-allotments, if any. The notes will be senior, unsecured obligations of DexCom, and interest will be payable semi-annually in arrears.
