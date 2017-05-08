David Harbour in talks to play titula...

David Harbour in talks to play titular lead in Hellboy reboot

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Loudon County News

The 42-year-old actor is rumored to be at the front of the race to take on the titular role in the reboot of the comic book movies, which was previously portrayed by Ron Perlman in 'Hellboy' and 'Hellboy 2: The Golden Army'. Millennium, the movie studio behind the project, is also in talks with producers Larry Gordon and Lloyd Levin for the reboot, which would see them collaborate with Mike Richardson of Dark Horse Entertainment on 'Hellboy: Rise of the Blood Queen', according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Loudon County News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Healthcare Industry Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Married doctors suing over Grant termination | ... (Nov '10) 19 hr Annoyed 254
News CDC: 'Alarming' increase in STDs (Nov '15) May 7 Dan 121
News STDs & older adults (Jan '11) May 7 Dan 16
News 'Wild West' mental health apps offer both gold ... May 6 HumanSpirit 2
News FDA Approves Generic Cholesterol Medication (Apr '06) May 1 Dorian 47
News Another Detroit area doctor charged in female g... Apr 27 Saw 2
News Ring-ring: Cellphone interrupts Supreme Court h... Apr 25 better call Saul 1
See all Healthcare Industry Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Healthcare Industry Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Gunman
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,410 • Total comments across all topics: 280,893,592

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC