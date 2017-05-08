David Harbour in talks to play titular lead in Hellboy reboot
The 42-year-old actor is rumored to be at the front of the race to take on the titular role in the reboot of the comic book movies, which was previously portrayed by Ron Perlman in 'Hellboy' and 'Hellboy 2: The Golden Army'. Millennium, the movie studio behind the project, is also in talks with producers Larry Gordon and Lloyd Levin for the reboot, which would see them collaborate with Mike Richardson of Dark Horse Entertainment on 'Hellboy: Rise of the Blood Queen', according to The Hollywood Reporter.
