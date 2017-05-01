Crime 18 mins ago 4:28 p.m.Police: Gunman found dead after opening fire on paramedics in East Dallas
The alleged gunman who opened fire on paramedics in East Dallas late Monday morning was found dead in a home Dallas Police searched after the shooting, police said. Another man was found dead inside the same home, police said.
