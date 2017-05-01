Cops kill gunman in fatal San Diego p...

Cops kill gunman in fatal San Diego pool party shooting

Read more: New York Post

San Diego police said on Sunday they had shot and killed a man who had opened fire beside a pool at an apartment complex, while holding a beer in his other hand, wounding eight people. San Diego Police Chief Shelley Zimmerman told an evening news conference the gunman was killed after pointing his weapon at police, who had responded to reports of shots being fired at an apartment complex in the wealthy enclave of La Jolla just after 6 p.m. local time .

