Charges filed for man accused of hitting LMC security officer with car

A Lexington man who allegedly hit a Lexington Medical Center security officer with a car in April has officially been charged, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. According to a hospital spokesperson, the officer responded to a person in a car parked in the hospital parking lot who was believed to have an active warrant for grand larceny .

