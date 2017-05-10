Canadians launch class-action lawsuit...

Canadians launch class-action lawsuit over implantable defibrillators ...

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: National Post

Two Toronto law firms have launched a Canada-wide class-action lawsuit against the manufacturers of implantable defibrillators that can fail with little or no warning because of potentially defective batteries. About 8,000 Canadians were implanted with the cardiac defibrillators with the brand names Fortify, Fortify Assura, Fortify Assura MP, Unify, Unify Assura, or Unify Quadra, which were manufactured between January 2010 and May 23, 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at National Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Healthcare Industry Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Married doctors suing over Grant termination | ... (Nov '10) May 8 Annoyed 254
News CDC: 'Alarming' increase in STDs (Nov '15) May 7 Dan 121
News STDs & older adults (Jan '11) May 7 Dan 16
News 'Wild West' mental health apps offer both gold ... May 6 HumanSpirit 2
News FDA Approves Generic Cholesterol Medication (Apr '06) May 1 Dorian 47
News Another Detroit area doctor charged in female g... Apr 27 Saw 2
News Ring-ring: Cellphone interrupts Supreme Court h... Apr 25 better call Saul 1
See all Healthcare Industry Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Healthcare Industry Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,267 • Total comments across all topics: 280,953,111

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC