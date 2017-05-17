Bridgeport Hospital celebrates nurses

Bridgeport Hospital celebrates nurses

10 hrs ago

Bridgeport Hospital celebrated Nurses Week May 6 through May 12 with a full slate of activities and events, including a group outing with colleagues from Yale New Haven Health to the Ballpark at Harbor Yard, home of the Bridgeport Bluefish, awards ceremonies, complimentary massages and yoga, stress reduction exercises, blessing of the hands, healthy food sampling and distribution of gifts. For the first time in its 15-year history, two nursing leaders, Jennifer O'Neil of Middlebury and Frances Skeeter of Milford, shared the Nurse Manager of the Year Award, presented by the hospital's medical staff.

