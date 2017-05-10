BioTelemetry, Inc. Announces the Start of the Tender Offer Period for LifeWatch AG Shares
BioTelemetry, Inc. , the leading wireless medical technology company focused on the delivery of health information to improve quality of life and reduce cost of care, announced today the start of the main offer period of the tender offer to acquire all of the shares of LifeWatch AG . The main offer period is scheduled to expire at 4:00 p.m. CEST, on May 23, 2017.
