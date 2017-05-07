Barron's: Regeneron Shares Poised for Rebound
Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., which tumbled 32 percent in 2016, are poised for a rebound, the financial newspaper Barron's said. A better-than-expected launch of Regeneron's skin treatment Dupixent caused shares to soar last week, the paper reported in its May 8 edition.
