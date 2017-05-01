Baptist hospital and Mississippi Baptist merge

Baptist Memorial Health Care, which is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee and Mississippi Baptist Health Systems of Jackson have completed a merger, making the new health care system one of the largest not-for-profit health care systems in the country. Officials with the hospitals say the merger will create one of the largest Baptist health systems nationwide, and extend an electronic health record system from the Memphis system to four Mississippi hospitals.

