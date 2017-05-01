Baby onesies sent to hospital that he...

Baby onesies sent to hospital that helped zoo's baby hippo

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Connecticut Post

In this April 12, 2017, file photo provided by the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Gardens, Fiona a prematurely born hippopotamus, swims in her quarantine enclosure at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Gardens in Cincinnati. The Cincinnati Zoo recently sent the onesies featuring Fiona's image to newborns at Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Healthcare Industry Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News FDA Approves Generic Cholesterol Medication (Apr '06) 21 hr Dorian 47
News Another Detroit area doctor charged in female g... Apr 27 Saw 2
News Ring-ring: Cellphone interrupts Supreme Court h... Apr 25 better call Saul 1
News Teen charged as adult in Colton park murder (Sep '10) Apr 22 Johnjohn 31
News State Kicks Kool Smiles in the Teeth (Aug '07) Apr 20 Loving the KS soa... 422
News Mumps outbreak probably isn't related to vaccin... Apr 18 MMR 1
News Columbus lifts itself up, no longer among most ... Apr 16 Bob Perryman 77
See all Healthcare Industry Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Healthcare Industry Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,133 • Total comments across all topics: 280,715,510

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC