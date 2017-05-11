Amedisys Inc (AMED) Insider Lawrence ...

Amedisys Inc (AMED) Insider Lawrence R. Pernosky Sells 11,500 Shares

Amedisys Inc insider Lawrence R. Pernosky sold 11,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $675,970.00.

