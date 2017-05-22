Air quality suffers as smog and fire seasons start in Southern California

A fire that burned about 13 acres in the Santa Ana River bottom near the Redlands-Highland border Sunday, and continued smoldering Monday, put out enough smoke to affect several schools in the San Bernardino area. Dr. Cameron Nouri, emergency medicine director at Community Hospital of San Bernardino, said the facility had more asthma patients Monday than he's seen in weeks.

