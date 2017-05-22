Air quality suffers as smog and fire ...

Air quality suffers as smog and fire seasons start in Southern California

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: San Bernardino County Sun

A fire that burned about 13 acres in the Santa Ana River bottom near the Redlands-Highland border Sunday, and continued smoldering Monday, put out enough smoke to affect several schools in the San Bernardino area. Dr. Cameron Nouri, emergency medicine director at Community Hospital of San Bernardino, said the facility had more asthma patients Monday than he's seen in weeks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Healthcare Industry Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gov't report: Efforts to reduce US uninsured st... Sun kuda 22
News Marlando Talamantes, 26 - Fort Morgan Times (Jun '10) Sat Noe Rodriguez 3
News Nurses Strike At Robert Wood Johnson U. Hospital (Aug '06) May 18 als 45
News Married doctors suing over Grant termination | ... (Nov '10) May 8 Annoyed 254
News CDC: 'Alarming' increase in STDs (Nov '15) May 7 Dan 121
News STDs & older adults (Jan '11) May 7 Dan 16
News 'Wild West' mental health apps offer both gold ... May 6 HumanSpirit 2
See all Healthcare Industry Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Healthcare Industry Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Microsoft
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,303 • Total comments across all topics: 281,224,565

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC