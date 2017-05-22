Air quality suffers as smog and fire seasons start in Southern California
A fire that burned about 13 acres in the Santa Ana River bottom near the Redlands-Highland border Sunday, and continued smoldering Monday, put out enough smoke to affect several schools in the San Bernardino area. Dr. Cameron Nouri, emergency medicine director at Community Hospital of San Bernardino, said the facility had more asthma patients Monday than he's seen in weeks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.
Add your comments below
Healthcare Industry Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gov't report: Efforts to reduce US uninsured st...
|Sun
|kuda
|22
|Marlando Talamantes, 26 - Fort Morgan Times (Jun '10)
|Sat
|Noe Rodriguez
|3
|Nurses Strike At Robert Wood Johnson U. Hospital (Aug '06)
|May 18
|als
|45
|Married doctors suing over Grant termination | ... (Nov '10)
|May 8
|Annoyed
|254
|CDC: 'Alarming' increase in STDs (Nov '15)
|May 7
|Dan
|121
|STDs & older adults (Jan '11)
|May 7
|Dan
|16
|'Wild West' mental health apps offer both gold ...
|May 6
|HumanSpirit
|2
Find what you want!
Search Healthcare Industry Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC